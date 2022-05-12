COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,847 people in hospital (a decrease of 54 from the previous day), including 62 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).

The province reported 1,101 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,054,510 confirmed cases, and 15,201 people have died.

The province also reported 6,511 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 54 per cent have received a third dose and 12 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

The city of Montreal will not be extending its COVID-19 state of emergency, the administration announced Wednesday.

The state of emergency, Montreal's second during the pandemic, has been in place since last December. However, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's administration will allow it to expire on May 19.

The state of emergency is only valid for a period of five days, at which point it needs to be renewed. The city renewed it for the 30th time on Wednesday.

The city said that the improving COVID-19 situation, coupled with high vaccination rates, means it no longer needs emergency powers.

Plante said back in December that the state of emergency would be used to quickly procure protective equipment for the city's essential workers, and prepare sites and facilities to accommodate Montreal's homeless population.

The lifting of the state of emergency comes as restrictions across the board are lifted in the province. The province's indoor mask mandate lifts on Saturday.

Public health on who should get boosters

With the COVID-19 situation in Quebec continuing to improve and the mask mandate ending in just a few days, the province's interim public health director has explained who should be getting their first and second booster shots.

Dr. Luc Boileau said third doses — or the first booster shot — are recommended for all adults, including pregnant women and health-care workers. He said it is also recommended for teenagers aged 12 to 17 who are at high risk of complications from COVID-19, or those that live in congregate settings.

Fourth doses — or the second booster shot — however, are only recommended for specific groups who are at high risk of getting severe COVID. Boileau suggested it might be better to wait until later this summer, in case there is a resurgence of COVID in the autumn.

As of last week, all adults became eligible for fourth doses, but Boileau said there is no recommendation for the general public to receive one.

People are advised to wait at least three months from their last dose of vaccine or COVID-19 infection to receive a booster shot.

1 in 4 Quebecers got COVID in early 2022

More than one in four Quebec adults developed COVID-19 antibodies between January and mid-March of this year, according to a study released Monday by the province's blood services organization.

The study by Héma-Québec, which was carried out at the request of the province's Health Ministry, used a test that was able to detect COVID-19 antibodies in adult blood donors.

The samples used were donated to the province's plasma bank, with the results then compared to an earlier sample from the same donor, taken prior to the arrival of Omicron in the province.

The organization concluded that 27.8 per cent of Quebec's adult population was infected with COVID-19 in the first 2½ months of the year.

Top COVID-19 stories