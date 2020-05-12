COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

The latest:

Quebec has 38,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 3, 013 people have died, an increase of 85 from Sunday.

There are 1,838 people in hospital (an increase of seven) and 193 people in intensive care (a decrease of six). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Elementary schools and daycares outside the greater Montreal area reopened yesterday.

The Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Outaouais, Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean and parts of the Mauricie have travel restrictions lifted today. Here's a guide to the travel restrictions.

Children made a quiet return to school in many Quebec regions, but the pandemic situation in Montreal remains dire, Premier François Legault admitted Monday.

The reopening date for the metropolitan area is still May 25 and Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said he wants schools to aim to be ready for that date.

Legault, however, said the reopening of elementary schools, daycares and retailers with outdoor entrances may have to be pushed back once again.

The city has 19,492 recorded cases of COVID-19 and 1,919 people have died from the disease in the area. Some parts of the city are particularly hard-hit, like Montréal-Nord, where the rate of cases per 100,000 people is highest at 2,162.

But a growing number of boroughs are worrying officials. In Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, the cumulative number of deaths has almost doubled in fewer than 10 days.

The rise in deaths in that borough prompted officials from the local health board, the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, to request an in-depth analysis by Montreal Public Health.

Testing still not up to par

Two STM buses that have been turned into mobile testing sites continue to tour the city's hot spots, though it still hasn't visited Montréal-Nord. Today, the buses will be parked in Verdun and Anjou. The goal is to conduct 250 tests per day on each bus.

A new COVID-19 testing site will open Tuesday in Laval. Located at Pierre-Creamer arena in the Chomedey district, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Earlier this month, Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda said he hoped to reach a total of 14,000 tests per day in the province.

As of Friday, nearly two weeks after Arruda's assertion, the province had only managed to reach 10,000.

The situation in Montreal has prompted at least two universities in the city — McGill University and Université de Montréal — to hold classes online this fall.

Shelters for women and children in domestic violence situations say they need to be able to test people coming in.

Instead, public health guidelines say women and children need to quarantine for 14 days before going to a shelter, but advocates say the rule is a huge deterrent.