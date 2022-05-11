COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 1,901 people in hospital (a decrease of nine from the previous day), including 66 in intensive care (unchanged from the previous day).

The province reported 772 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,053,409 confirmed cases, and 15,178 people have died.

The province also reported 6,463 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 54 per cent have received a third dose and 11 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

A team of researchers from the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi (UQAC) are investigating if genetic factors could lead to a more severe case of COVID-19.

William Bourumeau, a master's student at UQAC who is working on the project, said the goal would be to create tools that could predict more dangerous outcomes before they happen.

"This would allow us to identify ... the sensitivity of individuals to the same virus, and to be better equipped to target the most vulnerable groups and react more effectively," he said.

If the data is conclusive, Bourumeau believes the project could make it possible to better protect those who may be particularly vulnerable.

The final results are expected in about a month.

1 in 4 Quebecers got COVID in early 2022

More than one in four Quebec adults developed COVID-19 antibodies between January and mid-March of this year, according to a study released Monday by the province's blood services organization.

The study by Héma-Québec, which was carried out at the request of the province's Health Ministry, used a test that was able to detect COVID-19 antibodies in adult blood donors.

The samples used were donated to the province's plasma bank, with the results then compared to an earlier sample from the same donor, taken prior to the arrival of Omicron in the province.

The organization concluded that 27.8 per cent of Quebec's adult population was infected with COVID-19 in the first 2½ months of the year.

Quebec receives first doses of Evusheld

Quebec has received its first shipment of an antibody-based therapy for preventing COVID-19 infections.

The drug, known as Evusheld, was developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca and approved by Health Canada in April. It is a preventative treatment administered through an injection by a health-care professional.

Evusheld is recommended for those 12 years and older who are immunocompromised and unlikely to have an adequate immune response to COVID-19, or for whom vaccination is not recommended. (This is in contrast to other drugs and therapies, like Paxlovid, which are used as treatment after one contracts the virus.)

Quebec has received 6,465 doses of Evusheld and expects more to arrive in the coming weeks.

Federal COVID benefits expire

Canada's last remaining COVID-19 emergency benefits expired last weekend and the federal government says it has no plans to renew its unprecedented support programs, created in response to the pandemic.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's office says Canada's surging job growth and record-low unemployment rate is evidence that ongoing pandemic support will not be needed beyond May 7.

The expiration of benefits means workers will no longer be paid by the government should they need to self-isolate due to a positive COVID test, or if they have to leave work to care for a child due to sickness or pandemic-related school closures.

4th dose appointments for 18+ now open

All Quebecers over the age of 18 are now eligible to get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province's Health Ministry tweeted the news Thursday, saying appointments are now available on the appointment booking platform Clic-Santé.

Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ) has not made a formal recommendation for the age group, but the ministry said it was opening up appointments for those who would like a fourth dose. There are no known negative effects to getting one, the ministry's tweet read.

Top COVID-19 stories