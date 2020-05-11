COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

The latest:

Quebec has 37,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 2,928 people have died. Both the number of people in hospital (1,831) and the number in intensive care (199) dropped slightly from a day earlier. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Elementary schools and daycares outside the greater Montreal area reopen today.

The Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Outaouais, Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean and parts of the Mauricie have travel restrictions lifted today. Here's a guide to navigating the travel restrictions.

Quebec Premier François Legault and public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda are providing an update on the spread of the virus at 1 p.m.

Monday is back to school for students outside of the greater Montreal area, but it will look very different from when they left nearly two months ago.

A staff member will greet them with a bottle of hand disinfectant. Students will then go directly to their desk with their coats and boots — in order to avoid crowds in the hallways where they normally hang up their things.

Some remain concerned the move is too early, in particular for daycares that are lacking staff and protective equipment .

More travel restrictions are also being lifted in some parts of the province today. A gradual removal of police checkpoints started last week, but the government is still asking Quebecers to limit themselves to essential travel only.

The checkpoints are being removed today in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Outaouais, Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean and parts of the Mauricie.

And after work at certain residential construction sites resumed last month, the entire industry can start up again today. Developers expect delays as they return after weeks off the job, with new protective measures in place.

Outbreak at Quebec meat-processing plant

A meat-processing plant owned by American agri-food giant Cargill is closing temporarily on Wednesday after a COVID-19 outbreak there.

Sixty-four workers have tested positive for the virus, and the public health authority for the region says all of its roughly 500 employees will be tested this week.

Nearly 200 workers are already home because they are sick or have come into contact with a confirmed case, the union representing plant workers says.