COVID-19 in Quebec: Arruda to outline testing strategy as province reopens

The latest:

Quebec has 27,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,859 people have died. That's an increase of 98 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 1,684 people in hospital, including 214 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Public health officials confirm a third patient attendant has died — an employee at Manoir Cartierville in north-end Montreal.

Another hospital outbreak has been confirmed — this one at Montreal's Jewish General Hospital.

Roadblocks leading to some Quebec regions will be removed in early May, but non-essential travel is discouraged.

Daycare and elementary school open May 11 in most of the province, and a week later in the Montreal area.

Quebec's director of public health will announce the province's plan for expanded testing, amid growing questions about the timeline of the reopening.

Increased testing and contract tracing are considered by experts to be an essential part of any plan to lift restrictions.

Horacio Arruda will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. It was originally scheduled for 11 a.m.

Parents and teachers have raised concerns about the plan to send children back to school in just over two weeks in Montreal and the surrounding area.

Some neighbourhoods in the city are more worrying than others, including Montréal-Nord and Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, where cases represent 9.7 and 9.6 per cent, respectively, of all the city's positive COVID-19 tests.

The union representing elementary school teachers in Montréal-Nord, Saint-Michel and Rivière-des-Prairies called on the government to delay the reopening.

"These are neighbourhoods with overcrowding of students in several of its schools," Serafino Fabrizi, the union's president, said in a statement late Thursday.

"Also, because of the higher risk of contamination, teachers living outside these neighbourhoods could easily become transmission vectors for Montreal and its surroundings."

Christine Black, the borough mayor of Montréal-Nord, has also questioned the restart date, arguing the poverty and dense living spaces in her community exacerbates the challenges people already face in a pandemic.

A testing clinic opens today in Montréal-Nord, and anyone with symptoms in the community — not just essential workers — can call 514-644-4545 for an appointment.

Premier François Legault said Thursday he could push back the reopening of elementary schools and daycares if necessary.

Montreal's first COVID-19 designated centre faces outbreak

The latest hospital to declare an outbreak is the Jewish General, the first and largest of the city's designated centres for treating COVID-19. It is the seventh hospital in Montreal to deal with an outbreak of the virus.

So far, the others include Lakeshore, Maisonneuve-Rosemont, Santa Cabrini, Sacré-Coeur, Verdun and the Douglas Mental Health University Institute.

The worry is that as more hospitals face outbreaks and higher emergency-room occupancy rates than at the beginning of the pandemic, a second wave of infections from deconfinement could overwhelm their facilities.

Tents were installed in the Verdun Hospital parking lot this week to increase the hospital's capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Hospitals are already having to transfer patients to elsewhere. If they are short on space and a rise in hospitalizations occur, they could have trouble handling an influx of people.

Legault acknowledged hospitals in Montreal are filling up, but said more space is being cleared in them as patients have been sent to beds setup in hotels and the former Hôtel-Dieu hospital.

"We're taking a lot of patients out of those three hospitals (Maisonneuve-Rosemont, Lakeshore and the Douglas) to be able to basically start over," Legault said, adding the hospitals would be cleaned and disinfected as well.

"We're optimistic that we'll be able to, in the coming days, take back control in those three hospitals."