COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 1,252 people in hospital (a decrease of two from the previous day), including 77 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).

The province reported 935 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 930,750 confirmed cases, and 14,120 people have died.

The province also reported Tuesday a total of 18,485,915 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 4,679 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

The future of masking will look very different across Canada in the coming weeks as mandates continue to lift — but experts say some people will likely continue using them.

Timothy Caulfield, Canada Research Chair in health law and policy and professor at the University of Alberta, said the debate over masking will be the next "divisive topic" for the public going forward.

"Masks have been a divisive topic for a very long time, but I think it's really going to become the focal point," he said. "This is going to be increasingly about ideology … this is really about where you stand politically."

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician in Toronto, said there's been a "huge cultural shift and a growing acceptance of mask wearing," especially during cold and flu season.

"I think that we will see a lot more people wearing masks more frequently in the fall and winter months," he said.

Phasing out masks in Quebec

Meanwhile, most elementary and high school students in Quebec, including Montreal, are no longer required to wear masks in class.

The relaxing of the measure Monday is the province's first step toward lifting other mask mandates.

Quebec's interim public health director has said that as early as next month, wearing masks would become a matter of personal choice rather than an obligation.

Masking in public spaces is expected to be phased out by mid-April, and for public transit, by sometime in May.

Ontario announced Tuesday it will drop most COVID-19 mask mandates – including in schools, restaurants and stores –across the province on March 21.

Fewer restrictions in the workplace

Also Monday, the minimum physical distancing requirements dropped from two metres to one between workers in Quebec workplaces, other than in health care.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) says wearing a mask is still mandatory if there is no physical distancing or physical barriers.

Top COVID-19 stories