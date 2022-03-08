COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Quebec took its first step toward lifting mask mandates Monday
- On Monday, Quebec reported 1,254 people in hospital (an increase of 16 from the previous day), including 79 in intensive care (an increase of three from the previous day).
- The province reported 775 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 929,815 confirmed cases, and 14,091 people have died.
- The province also reported Monday a total of 18,481,134 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 4,900 doses in the last 24 hours.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.
Most elementary and high school students in Quebec, including Montreal, are no longer required to wear masks in class.
Students must continue to wear a mask in common areas, when travelling between classrooms and on school transport.
The relaxing of the measure Monday is the province's first step toward lifting other mask mandates.
Quebec's interim public health director has said that as early as next month, wearing masks would become a matter of personal choice rather than an obligation.
Masking in public spaces is expected to be phased out by mid-April, and for public transit, by sometime in May.
Fewer restrictions in the workplace
Also Monday, the minimum physical distancing requirements dropped from two metres to one between workers in Quebec workplaces, other than in health care.
Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) says wearing a mask is still mandatory if there is no physical distancing or physical barriers.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
With files from the Canadian Press
