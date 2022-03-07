COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Elementary and high school students don't need to wear masks in class
- On Sunday, Quebec reported 1,238 people in hospital (a decrease of 20 from the previous day), including 76 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).
- The province reported 910 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 929,040 confirmed cases, and 14,085 people have died.
- The province also reported Sunday a total of 18,693,654 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 9,963 doses in the last 24 hours.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.
Most elementary and high school students in Quebec, including Montreal, are no longer required to wear masks in class.
It's the province's first step toward lifting other mask mandates.
Students must continue to wear a mask in common areas, when travelling between classrooms and on school transport.
For all Quebecers, wearing a mask in public spaces is expected to be phased out by mid-April, and for public transit, by sometime in May.
Fewer restrictions in the workplace
Also today, minimum physical distancing requirements will drop from two metres to one between workers in Quebec workplaces, other than in health care.
Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) says wearing a mask will continue to be mandatory if there is no physical distancing or physical barriers.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
