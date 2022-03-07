COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Sunday, Quebec reported 1,238 people in hospital (a decrease of 20 from the previous day), including 76 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).

The province reported 910 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 929,040 confirmed cases, and 14,085 people have died.

The province also reported Sunday a total of 18,693,654 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 9,963 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Most elementary and high school students in Quebec, including Montreal, are no longer required to wear masks in class.

It's the province's first step toward lifting other mask mandates.

Students must continue to wear a mask in common areas, when travelling between classrooms and on school transport.

For all Quebecers, wearing a mask in public spaces is expected to be phased out by mid-April, and for public transit, by sometime in May.

Fewer restrictions in the workplace

Also today, minimum physical distancing requirements will drop from two metres to one between workers in Quebec workplaces, other than in health care.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) says wearing a mask will continue to be mandatory if there is no physical distancing or physical barriers.

