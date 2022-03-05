COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Friday, Quebec reported 1,313 people in hospital (a decrease of 51 from the previous day), including 80 in intensive care (an increase of four from the previous day).

The province reported 1,354 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 926,920 confirmed cases, and 14,056 people have died.

The province also reported Friday a total of 18,456,842 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 8,540 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 51 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Starting Monday, the majority of elementary and high school students in Quebec, including Montreal, will not be required to wear masks in class.

It's the province's first step toward lifting other mask mandates,

Students must continue to wear a mask in common areas, when travelling between classrooms and on school transport.

For all Quebecers, wearing a mask in public spaces is expected to be phased out by mid-April, and for public transit, by sometime in May.

Fewer restrictions in the workplace

Also Monday, minimum physical distancing requirements will drop from two metres to one between workers in Quebec workplaces, other than in health care.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) says wearing a mask will continue to be mandatory if there is no physical distancing or physical barriers.

Montreal Public Health opposed 2nd curfew

Quebec's former public health director was urged against imposing a curfew just before last New Year's eve to try and control the spread of COVID-19, according to unredacted emails made public by the Health Ministry.

The ministry had originally provided emails showing the province's public health research institute was not able to give Dr. Horacio Arruda any information to support a second curfew — information Arruda had sought just hours before announcing the December curfew.

But an unredacted document shows that Montreal Public Health had presented an ethical study showing curfews can do more harm than good. It recommended alternative measures.

Lifting restrictions early

Earlier this week, Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will lift some public health measures on March 12 instead of March 14, as originally planned.

That includes removing all restrictions on capacity in public spaces. There will be no more rules about how many people can sit at a table in a restaurant. Bars and casinos will go back to regular schedules. Dancing and karaoke will be permitted. There will no longer be a limit on visitors to seniors' homes.

The vaccination passport will no longer be required, either.

