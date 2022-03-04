COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,381 people in hospital (a decrease of 58 from the previous day), including 82 in intensive care (a decrease of eight from the previous day).

The province reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 924,309 confirmed cases, and 14,016 people have died.

The province also reported Wednesday a total of 18,440,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 7,089 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 51 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec's former public health director was urged against imposing a curfew just before last New Year's eve to try and control the spread of COVID-19, according to unredacted emails made public by the Health Ministry.

The ministry had originally provided emails showing the province's public health research institute was not able to give Dr. Horacio Arruda any information to support a second curfew — information Arruda had sought just hours before announcing the December curfew.

But an unredacted document shows that Montreal Public Health had presented an ethical study showing curfews can do more harm than good. It recommended alternative measures.

Montreal's director of public health Dr. Mylène Drouin had already spoken out against a second curfew to stem the Omicron wave, citing concerns about the curfew's impact on vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec's interim public health director, distanced himself from the controversy Thursday, saying he was not the public health director at the time this happened.

Time is right to remove restrictions, phase out masks

Boileau said all signs indicate that the spread of COVID-19 has slowed down, making it reasonable for the province to speed up its plan to lift COVID-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will lift some public health measures on March 12 instead of March 14, as originally planned.

That includes removing all restrictions on capacity in public spaces. There will be no more rules about how many people can sit at a table in a restaurant. Bars and casinos will go back to regular schedules. Dancing and karaoke will be permitted. There will no longer be a limit on visitors to seniors' homes.

The vaccination passport will no longer be required, either.

Public Health also says it expects to phase out the requirement to wear masks in public spaces by mid-April, and for public transit, by sometime in May.

Top COVID-19 stories