COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 1,153 people in hospital (an increase of 38 from the previous day), including 63 in intensive care (an increase of 10 from the previous day).

The province reported 2,171 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 961,383 confirmed cases, and 14,345 people have died.

The province also reported a total of 18,622,299 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 4,287 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 53 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

There are mixed reactions to Quebec's plan to reform its beleaguered health-care system by 2025, which includes accelerating access to front-line services through a one-stop phone service, improving working conditions for nurses, and changing the way family doctors are paid — from a per-act to a per-patient basis, in an effort to get those doctors to take on more patients.

Some physicians are criticising the plan, saying some doctors may be incentivized in the wrong way.

"The ones that want to game the system will do what we call cherry picking," said Montreal family doctor Perle Feldman. "They will sign up 10,000 patients who have zero health problems, so they can see them once a year for 10 minutes and they're good."

There are some 945,000 Quebecers who are still on the official waiting list for a family doctor, but it's estimated the actual number of people without one is closer to 1.5 million.

Family doctor Michael Kanevsky says Quebec's plan for a one-stop phone service could take some of the pressure off physicians, but on the other hand, he says paying doctors per patient instead of per act is out of touch as "no one is counting."

Dubé said he hopes that "the majority" of people without a family doctor will be able to use the one-stop service by the end of the summer, but some physicians wonder just how efficiently officials will be able to shorten that waiting list without getting more doctors on the ground.

Pandemic provides opportunity to fix Quebec health care, Dubé says Duration 0:54 The Quebec government unveiled its plan to improve the province's health-care system. Health Minister Christian Dubé says the pandemic exposed issues in the system that must be fixed. 0:54

Quebec nurses who study part-time pan new contract

Some younger nurses who work and study part-time in Quebec say their new collective agreement is forcing them to choose between their jobs and continuing their education.

As part of the new agreement, nurses who used to work two shifts a week now have to work a minimum of four. There are some exceptions, including for full-time students, but not for part-time students like Marie-Pier L'Ecuyer.

"I'm not going to be able to maintain this type of schedule for the entirety of my masters. It's extremely demanding," she said.

L'Ecuyer, like several other part-time students in her predicament, says she's considering leaving the public system to work for a private agency, where she could have a more flexible schedule.

4th dose for seniors, immunocompromised people

As of Tuesday, Quebecers most vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19 — seniors over 80, immunocompromised people and residents of seniors' homes — were able to start receiving a fourth vaccine dose.

Last week, Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ) suggested the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.

In a written opinion released Thursday, the CIQ recommended the government implement "a new vaccine strategy aimed at periodically boosting immunity against COVID-19 while also allowing for the ability to react to a possible emergence of a new variant of concern."

Currently, only 53 per cent of the population aged five and older have received a third dose of vaccine, according to provincial health data.

