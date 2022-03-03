COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,381 people in hospital (a decrease of 58 from the previous day), including 82 in intensive care (a decrease of eight from the previous day).

The province reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 924,309 confirmed cases, and 14,016 people have died.

The province also reported Wednesday a total of 18,440,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 7,089 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 51 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will lift some public health measures on March 12 instead of March 14, as originally planned.

That includes all restrictions on capacity in public spaces. There will be no more rules about how many people can sit at a table in a restaurant. Bars and casinos will go back to regular schedules. Dancing and karaoke will be permitted. There will no longer be a limit on visitors to seniors' homes.

The vaccination passport will no longer be required either.

Public Health also says it expects the use of masks to be phased out by mid-April for public spaces and at the earliest, by May for public transit.

Quebec's interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau is expected to provide an update on the changes at a news conference today at 10 a.m.

Loosened rules in the workplace

Quebec's workplace safety board (CNESST) says distancing will be reduced to one metre in a work setting starting on March 7, but wearing masks will remain mandatory if there is no physical distancing or physical barriers.

Masks will no longer be required in mid-April, the CNESST said in a statement Wednesday. The exception to the rule will be those transporting workers by bus or plane.

In May, all mask rules may be lifted, but this still all depends on the epidemiological situation, the statement says.

Fewer health workers absent

The number of health-care workers absent due to COVID has dropped dramatically since the new year.

In early January, there were about 20,000 workers absent from hospitals and care homes because they were infected with COVID-19 or were in preventive isolation after being exposed to SARS-CoV-2.

But as Wednesday, new figures from the Health Ministry show that 3,051 workers are off because they have COVID-19 and another 2,373 are in isolation. In addition, there are 486 workers awaiting test results and 320 who are not working because they have refused to be tested. The total number of absences is now 6,230.

Top COVID-19 stories