COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 1,115 people in hospital (an increase of 27 from the previous day), including 53 in intensive care (a decrease of three from the previous day).

The province reported 1,614 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 959,212 confirmed cases, and 14,325 people have died.

The province also reported a total of 18,617,904 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 4,886 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 53 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Starting today, Quebecers most vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19 — seniors over 80, immunocompromised people and residents of seniors' homes — can start receiving a fourth vaccine dose.

Last week, Quebec's immunization committee (CIQ) suggested the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.

In a written opinion released Thursday, the CIQ recommended the government implement "a new vaccine strategy aimed at periodically boosting immunity against COVID-19 while also allowing for the ability to react to a possible emergence of a new variant of concern."

Currently, only 53 per cent of the population aged five and older have received a third dose of vaccine, according to provincial health data.

Quebec to present plan to restore health system

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will be presenting his plan to revamp the health-care system this morning in Montreal.

According to a 90-page document obtained by Radio-Canada last week, the plan includes eliminating mandatory overtime for nurses and changing the way family doctors are paid, switching to payment on a per-patient basis.

Some 50 other main measures, ranging from speeding up the processing of paperwork by hiring 3,000 new clerks this year, to changing how emergency rooms are run, will be implemented by 2025 to create a more human and more efficient health-network, the document said.

6th wave is imminent: Quebec top doctor

The province's public health director is urging Quebecers to exercise more caution in the face of a potential sixth wave of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Dr. Luc Boileau came short of confirming another pandemic wave of infections, but said the spike in cases in recent weeks driven by the Omicron subvariant BA.2 suggests one is imminent.

He said the BA.2 variant could soon be responsible for at least two thirds of COVID-19 cases in Quebec.

Despite several regions having seen a surge in cases, including Montreal, Quebec has no plans to reintroduce public health restrictions from previous waves, Boileau said.

The province is still planning to all but eliminate mandatory masking by mid-April.

