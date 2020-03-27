COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec currently has 1,629 confirmed cases and eight deaths attributable to COVID-19.

Montreal has the majority of cases: 782. There has been one death in Montreal, a 67-year-old Hasidic man in Outremont.

Public transit service in Montreal and Quebec City will be reduced starting Monday, but the Metro will still be running.

Bus company Orléans Express is temporarily halting service as of Saturday night.

Many stores in the province are now closed until April 13. Here is what is still open.

The mayors of Mont-Tremblant and nearby municipalities are asking people to stay home so that they don't see the same amount of activity in the Laurentians they did last weekend.

They are asking travellers from the city and neighbouring provinces to stay home, and those with a chalet in the area to choose one residence to live in for the duration of the outbreak.

"This is not a good time for you to visit us. The orders from the government have been clear, namely, to avoid travel between regions or provinces. For the sake of everyone's health, please stay home," said Mont-Tremblant Mayor Luc Brisebois in a statement.

The total number of confirmed cases climbed again Thursday. The province reported 1,629 confirmed cases and eight deaths attributable to COVID-19, along with 106 people are in hospital, including 43 in intensive care.

Quebec's director of public health, Horacio Arruda, said the increase was expected and the situation in the province remains "under control."

Premier François Legault said he was pleased that Quebecers were adhering to the restrictions and closures put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"We need everyone to do their part and to show solidarity," he said.

The province's daily briefing will be carried here live at 1 p.m.

Hydro-Québec warns against scams

Hydro-Québec says some clients are being sent fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the utility. The text messages contain a link which users should not click.

The messages claim to offer a rebate on hydro bills.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians about a similar scam attempting to defraud those hoping to get money from the government's emergency relief program.

Eastern Townships health-care workers infected

Ten public health employees in the Eastern Townships have contracted COVID-19.

The regional health authority announced Thursday that the 10 employees were among its 18 new cases.