COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Friday, Quebec reported 1,048 people in hospital (a decrease of 14 from the previous day), including 59 in intensive care (an increase of two from the previous day).

The province reported 2,203 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 953,498 confirmed cases, and 14,300 people have died.

The province also reported a total of 18,592,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 8,064 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 53 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec will face a 6th wave of COVID-19, and while it might not be as intense as the previous wave, it will not be the last we see of the virus, according to a Quebec virologist.

Benoit Barbeau, professor in the biology department at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), said Quebec will experience a similar situation to countries such as France and the United Kingdom, where cases have risen sharply, exacerbated by the highly contagious Omicron subvariant, known as BA.2.

"We see what's happening in Europe," said Barbeau, in an interview with Radio-Canada. "We are going to live through this too."

According to Public Health Agency of Canada data, BA.2 is responsible for an increasing number of cases across Canada, rising from less than 10 per cent of cases at the beginning of February, to 36 per cent by March 6. In Quebec, the new variant represents 50 per cent of new cases.

At a news conference Wednesday, Quebec's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, said he was reluctant to say a sixth wave is coming, despite telling the province's hospitals to brace for a surge in COVID-related hospitalizations over the next few weeks.

Barbeau said it remains to be seen how intense the rise in cases will be, but said Quebecers should not automatically expect that each successive wave will be weaker than the last.

"That's not necessarily the trajectory that the virus will take. We could perhaps have another variant that is more dangerous," he said.

"We all say that we want to live with the virus and we are surprised each time that we talk about a new variant, or new rises in cases, but it will be a continuum. We have to accept that the virus will spread and not be in panic mode, but we still need to act to counter more serious cases."

Barbeau said these actions include getting a booster shot and wearing a mask in enclosed spaces with others.

"Governments should maybe reconsider their position on mask wearing," he said.

Boileau said he still believes it'll be possible for the province to lift most mask requirements by mid-April as planned, but said the next few weeks will be critical, to determine if masking requirements need to be extended.

Province to eliminate forced overtime for nurses

The Quebec government plans to revamp its health-care system by 2025, addressing many shortcomings that have been made worse by the pandemic, including mandatory overtime for nurses.

According to a 90-page document obtained by Radio-Canada, the plan includes 50 main measures, ranging from speeding up the processing of paperwork by hiring 3,000 new clerks this year, to changing how emergency rooms are run.

The government said it will eliminate mandatory overtime for nurses "once and for all," and each establishment would also be allowed to manage its own schedules, with input from staff.

The government also plans to radically change the way front-line health-care services are provided, beginning with the way family doctors are paid.

Under the new plan, family doctors would no longer be paid per act, but instead based on how many patients they have.

Quebec premier catches COVID-19

Quebec Premier François Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 but is doing well, he announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"This afternoon, I started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. I took a test and received a positive result," he tweeted.

The premier says he will continue to work remotely for the next five days, in accordance with public health guidelines.

"We see it with the rise in cases lately: the virus is present in Quebec," Legault said on Twitter. "Let's continue to be careful. We'll get through this together!"

