COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 1,062 people in hospital (an increase of 28 from the previous day), including 57 in intensive care (an increase of seven from the previous day).

The province reported 2,295 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 951,295 confirmed cases, and 14,288 people have died.

The province also reported Wednesday a total of 18,584,138 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 5,585 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

The Quebec government plans to revamp its health-care system by 2025, addressing many shortcomings that have been made worse by the pandemic, including mandatory overtime for nurses.

According to a 90-page document obtained by Radio-Canada, the plan includes 50 main measures, ranging from speeding up the processing of paperwork by hiring 3,000 new clerks this year, to changing how emergency rooms are run.

The government said it will eliminate mandatory overtime for nurses "once and for all," and each establishment would also be allowed to manage its own schedules, with input from staff.

The government also plans to radically change the way front-line health-care services are provided, beginning with the way family doctors are paid.

Under the new plan, family doctors would no longer be paid per act, but instead based on how many patients they have.

Cases, hospitalizations expected to rise

Quebec's interim public health director says he is reluctant to say a sixth wave is coming, despite new projections from public health officials suggesting COVID-related hospitalizations will increase over the next few weeks.

At a news conference Wednesday, Dr. Luc Boileau said the increase is being driven by the highly contagious Omicron subvariant, known as BA.2.

He sent a letter to the province's hospitals this week asking them to prepare for an expected surge in cases and he's now recommending a fourth dose of vaccine for people in seniors' residences, people over 80, and people who are immunocompromised.

But Boileau said this situation was expected with the recent relaxing of public health restrictions.

"The expectations are that [cases and hospitalizations are] going to go up, but not necessarily as a wave. So let's wait before talking about a sixth wave," he said.

Boileau said he still believes it'll be possible for the province to lift most mask requirements by mid-April as planned, but said the next few weeks will be critical. If the increases are steeper than expected, masking requirements may be extended.

Quebec premier catches COVID-19

Quebec Premier François Legault has tested positive for COVID-19 but is doing well, he announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

"This afternoon, I started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. I took a test and received a positive result," he tweeted.

The premier says he will continue to work remotely for the next five days, in accordance with public health guidelines.

"We see it with the rise in cases lately: the virus is present in Quebec," Legault said on Twitter. "Let's continue to be careful. We'll get through this together!"

