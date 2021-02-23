COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Quebec offers 2nd booster shot to seniors to prepare for spread of Omicron subvariant
- On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,034 people in hospital (a decrease of nine from the previous day), including 50 in intensive care (an increase of four from the previous day).
- The province reported 2,111 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 949,000 confirmed cases, and 14,274 people have died.
- The province also reported Wednesday a total of 18,578,620 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 3,496 doses in the last 24 hours.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.
Quebec's interim public health director says he is reluctant to say a sixth wave is coming, despite new projections from public health officials suggesting COVID-related hospitalizations will increase over the next few weeks.
At a news conference Wednesday, Dr. Luc Boileau said the increase is being driven by the highly contagious Omicron subvariant, known as BA.2.
He sent a letter to the province's hospitals this week asking them to prepare for an expected surge in cases and he's now recommending a fourth dose of vaccine for people in seniors' residences, people over 80, and people who are immunocompromised.
But Boileau said this situation was expected with the recent relaxing of public health restrictions.
"The expectations are that [cases and hospitalizations are] going to go up, but not necessarily as a wave. So let's wait before talking about a sixth wave," he said.
Boileau said he still believes it'll be possible for the province to lift most mask requirements by mid-April as planned, but said the next few weeks will be critical. If the increases are steeper than expected, masking requirements may be extended.
Quebec study looks at Long COVID in health workers
A recent study out of Quebec looked at health-care workers who are grappling with life-altering long COVID impacts — which could jeopardize their ability to work while putting strain on the health-care system, researchers say.
The research, which is published online but has not yet been peer-reviewed, found a high prevalence of post-COVID health issues among health-care workers who fell ill during the pandemic's first three waves.
The researchers found 40 per cent of those who didn't require hospitalization for their illness reported having lingering health issues after three months, along with nearly 70 per cent of those who required a hospital stay.
Quebec budget includes $1.7B pandemic fund
As part of its latest budget tabled on Tuesday, the Coalition Avenir Québec government has set aside a pandemic fund of $1.7 billion to help deal with potential future waves.
The money will be used for additional hospital beds, more at-home tests and to prepare for another round of vaccinations.
There's also a separate $48 million set aside to better respond to future pandemics.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
