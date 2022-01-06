COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 1,043 people in hospital (an increase of 41 from the previous day), including 46 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).

The province reported 1,383 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 946,889 confirmed cases, and 14,272 people have died.

The province also reported Tuesday a total of 18,575,295 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 3,804 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

For the first time in two months, Quebec's COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers appear to be creeping back up.

Hospitalizations have risen for two straight days, and Radio-Canada is reporting that for the first time in more than a month, the province will report more than 2,000 positive PCR tests today.

It's been more than two weeks since most Quebec students returned from March break and more than a week since almost all pandemic restrictions were lifted across the province.

Quebec's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the situation.

Quebec budget includes $1.7B pandemic fund

As part of its latest budget tabled on Tuesday, the Coalition Avenir Québec government has set aside a pandemic fund of $1.7 billion to help deal with potential future waves.

The money will be used for additional hospital beds, more at-home tests and to prepare for another round of vaccinations.

There's also a separate $48 million set aside to better respond to future pandemics.

