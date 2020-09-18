COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
What Quebec can learn as Ontario drops its masking requirement today
- On Friday, Quebec reported 1,021 people in hospital (a decrease of 13 from the previous day), including 45 in intensive care (a decrease of five from the previous day).
- The province reported 1,170 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 942,282 confirmed cases, and 14,245 people have died.
- The province also reported Friday a total of 18,549,998 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 6,623 doses in the last 24 hours.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.
As Quebec gears up to lift mask mandates in most indoor settings by mid-April, Ontario dropped the measure today — even as experts warn of an increase in infections and hospitalizations in the coming weeks as a result.
Like Quebec, health experts and officials in Ontario generally agree that individuals should weigh their own risk when deciding whether to wear a mask to curb their own chances of infection and the spread of the virus.
Recent modelling by Ontario health officials suggest hospitalizations will likely rise in the province with the lifting of the measure and the BA.2 subvariant will likely become the dominant strain of COVID-19 this month.
Meanwhile, due to Quebec's declining rate of hospitalizations and high vaccination and immunity rates, the province has proposed to scrap masks in most public places by mid-April, and sometime in May for public transit.
Some municipalities in the province say they intend to keep the mask mandate in certain areas, even after the province removes the requirement.
Return of Montreal's St. Patrick's Day parade
Downtown Montreal was awash in green Sunday as the St. Patrick's Day parade graced the city's streets after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While scaled down in size, with no parade floats and a sparser crowd, revellers sporting green hats and green plastic rain ponchos turned out in high spirits to watch the musicians and marchers make their way down the parade route.
The Montreal celebration of Irish culture was among the first events to be cancelled in 2020 and then again in 2021 due to the pandemic. But as COVID-19 protocols are being lifted across Canada, the event was reintroduced this year with fewer participants.
