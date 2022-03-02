COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 1,439 people in hospital (a decrease of seven from the previous day), including 90 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).

The province reported 698 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 922,679 confirmed cases, and 13,996 people have died.

The province also reported Tuesday a total of 18,433,508 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 51 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Quebec will resume the monitoring of wastewater to better understand the spread of COVID-19.

This news comes just three days after data about wastewater surveillance was revealed in Ontario. It suggested there are early signs of a resurgence of COVID-19 viral load across that province.

Quebec had been at the forefront of testing wastewater for the virus, but funds for a pilot project dried up in December, just as the highly contagious Omicron variant was spreading rapidly among the population.

While PCR tests remain unavailable to the general population, experts say testing wastewater is a useful tool in monitoring the spread of COVID-19.

North Shore region hit by Omicron

Quebec's North Shore region has the highest rate of COVID-19 transmission in the province.

There are 500 cases per 100,000 people in the northern region, which has a population of about 90,000. Provincewide, there are 171 active cases per 100,000 people.

Marlène Joseph-Blais, spokesperson for the local health authority, said Tuesday that despite the high transmission rate — compared with previous waves of the virus — the situation is under control.

"We are noting a downward trend in the number of cases and hospitalizations in the last three weeks," Joseph-Blais said in an interview.

Quebec moves forward with reopening plan

With cases declining, Quebec is carrying on with its plan to lift most pandemic restrictions by mid-March.

As of Monday, sports tournaments were allowed to resume in the province, bars were allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity with a closing time of 1 a.m., and working remotely for jobs that could be done from home is no longer mandatory.

There are also no more capacity limits for auditoriums and arenas that can accommodate 10,000 people or fewer.

Masks are no longer required in the workplace, provided there are physical barriers between people or a distance of two metres can be kept between them. Masks must still be worn in common areas.

