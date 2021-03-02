COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 613 n ew cases on Monday and six more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 288,353 confirmed cases and 10,399 people have died.

There are 612 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 122 in intensive care (an increase of five).

6,308 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday. A total of 438,815 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

A day after more than a dozen mass vaccination sites opened across Montreal, the province's health minister and public health director are scheduled to provide an update.

Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

They will be accompanied by Daniel Paré, the man in charge of overseeing the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The government is expected to outline what needs to be done to make sure the process at vaccination centres is smoother, as many seniors were stranded in long lineups on Monday.

Appointments for the elderly to get vaccinated can be be booked across the province, but the age range varies between regions. For those in Montreal and Laval — areas deemed by the province as a priority for vaccinations — the minimum age to be eligible for an appointment has been now lowered to 70.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

