COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
Health Minister and Public Health Director will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
- Quebec reported 613 new cases on Monday and six more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 288,353 confirmed cases and 10,399 people have died.
- There are 612 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 122 in intensive care (an increase of five).
- 6,308 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday. A total of 438,815 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
A day after more than a dozen mass vaccination sites opened across Montreal, the province's health minister and public health director are scheduled to provide an update.
They will be accompanied by Daniel Paré, the man in charge of overseeing the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
The government is expected to outline what needs to be done to make sure the process at vaccination centres is smoother, as many seniors were stranded in long lineups on Monday.
Appointments for the elderly to get vaccinated can be be booked across the province, but the age range varies between regions. For those in Montreal and Laval — areas deemed by the province as a priority for vaccinations — the minimum age to be eligible for an appointment has been now lowered to 70.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
