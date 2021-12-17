COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Federal public health officials re-considering vaccine mandates, while also eyeing possible 6th wave
- On Friday, Quebec reported 1,021 people in hospital (a decrease of 13 from the previous day), including 45 in intensive care (a decrease of five from the previous day).
- The province reported 1,170 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 942,282 confirmed cases, and 14,245 people have died.
- The province also reported Friday a total of 18,549,998 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 6,623 doses in the last 24 hours.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.
*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.
*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.
While not ruling out a rise in cases in a possible 6th wave, Canada's chief public health officer says federal officials are mulling whether to maintain federal vaccine mandates.
Speaking at a press conference Friday, Dr. Theresa Tam said the country's public health officials are at a "very important juncture" and COVID-19 policies may soon shift from "an emphasis on requirements to recommendations."
Currently, passengers need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to board a plane or travel by train. As well, the federal government requires vaccination for federal public servants, workers in federally-regulated industries and the transportation sector.
Tam said the government was reviewing these mandates because the first two doses of the vaccine, while helping to protect against serious illness and death, do not offer adequate protection against the Omicron variant.
She said booster shots are critical, because they are even more effective at keeping people out of hospital. But she added that it would be difficult for the government to require booster shots, as eligibility varies by age across the country, and people who have recently been infected have been advised to wait up to three months before getting a third dose.
As cases rise in Europe, Tam said Canada could also see increased transmission as well. Along with getting vaccinated, she emphasized the importance of wearing masks. Many provinces and territories, including Quebec, are moving to drop mask requirements.
Opposition slams Quebec's Bill 28
Quebec opposition parties are panning the government's bill aimed at ending the COVID-19 public health emergency in the province, saying it appears to do no such thing.
On Wednesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled Bill 28, which, when adopted, will end the exceptional powers that have been granted to the government since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020.
But the bill was roundly criticized by opposition parties, who took aim at the fact that Premier François Legault's government wants to hold onto certain special powers until Dec. 31.
Dubé on Thursday justified maintaining some of the elements of the state of emergency, saying the government needs to be able to respond to a potential sixth wave in the fall.
The measures would grant the government the power to mobilize vaccination campaigns, have access to certain data and continue contracts that were signed during the pandemic, he said.
Quebec COVID-19 vaccine faces WHO rejection
A plant-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Quebec biopharmaceutical firm Medicago will "very likely" not be approved for emergency use because of the company's ties to the tobacco industry.
"Due to its connections — it's partially owned by Philip Morris — the process is put on hold," said Mariangela Simao, WHO's assistant director general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, at a Wednesday media briefing.
"The WHO and the UN have a very strict policy regarding engagement with the tobacco and arms industry, so it's very likely it won't be accepted for emergency use listing."
The vaccine was approved for use by Health Canada in February for adults 18 to 64 years of age.
Last October, Canada signed a deal to buy 20 million doses of Medicago's vaccine, with an option for 56 million more, and the shot is expected to be made available to the public in May.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
