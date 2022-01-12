COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 1,034 people in hospital (a decrease of 39 from the previous day), including 50 in intensive care (a decrease of six from the previous day).

The province reported 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 941,112 confirmed cases, and 14,232 people have died.

The province also reported Thursday a total of 18,543,224 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 5,819 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Quebec opposition parties are panning the government's bill aimed at ending the COVID-19 public health emergency in the province, saying it appears to do no such thing.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled Bill 28, which, when adopted, will end the exceptional powers that have been granted to the government since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020.

But the bill was roundly criticized by opposition parties, who took aim at the fact that Premier François Legault's government wants to hold onto certain special powers until Dec. 31.

Dubé on Thursday justified maintaining some of the elements of the state of emergency, saying the government needs to be able to respond to a potential sixth wave in the fall.

The measures would grant the government the power to mobilize vaccination campaigns, have access to certain data and continue contracts that were signed during the pandemic, he said.

Expanded access to Paxlovid

The Quebec government is expanding access to Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral drug, Paxlovid, announcing Thursday that it will soon be available in all pharmacies.

In a statement, the province did not provide a specific timeline for its availability.

The oral antiviral treatment must be prescribed by a physician or specialized nurse practitioner after a positive COVID-19 test.

Administered in pill form and approved by Health Canada in January, the drug is designed to help the body fight off the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reduce symptoms from an infection and shorten the period of illness.

Treatment with Paxlovid must be initiated within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Access to the drug will be available for immunocompromised adults, people 60 years of age and older, pregnant women and people who have not been vaccinated or who have only been partially vaccinated. Access will also be available for people aged 18 and up with specific conditions.

Moderna approved for kids aged 6-11

Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six and 11.

Last year, Moderna found its two-dose mRNA vaccine generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children between six and 11 years of age, and safety was comparable to that seen in clinical trials of adolescents and adults.

The dosing schedule approved by Health Canada is to give the two doses — a 100-microgram dose each for those aged 12 and older, and a half-dose each for those aged six to 11 — one month apart.

Canada authorized Moderna's vaccine for adolescents in August 2021.

Ending pre-arrival COVID testing

Canada is scrapping its pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers as of April 1.

Travellers will still be subject to random testing upon arrival in Canada to identify and track variants, but they will not need to quarantine while awaiting results.

Currently, travellers entering the country must show proof of a negative antigen or molecular test prior to their flight or arrival at the border.

"We are now entering into a transition phase of this pandemic," said federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos at a Thursday news conference in Ottawa.

"Today's announcement is encouraging, but let us remember that all measures are subject to review," he said.

A passenger makes her way through Montréal-Trudeau International airport. Pre-arrival testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will be dropped as of April 1. (The Canadian Press)

Quebec COVID-19 vaccine faces WHO rejection

A plant-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Quebec biopharmaceutical firm Medicago will "very likely" not be approved for emergency use because of the company's ties to the tobacco industry.

"Due to its connections — it's partially owned by Philip Morris — the process is put on hold," said Mariangela Simao, WHO's assistant director general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals, at a Wednesday media briefing.

"The WHO and the UN have a very strict policy regarding engagement with the tobacco and arms industry, so it's very likely it won't be accepted for emergency use listing."

The vaccine was approved for use by Health Canada in February for adults 18 to 64 years of age.

Last October, Canada signed a deal to buy 20 million doses of Medicago's vaccine, with an option for 56 million more, and the shot is expected to be made available to the public in May.

WATCH | 'We're doing better' but 'it's still not over' says Montreal microbiologist:

Where Quebec stands now, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic Duration 4:39 Dr. Cécile Tremblay, infectious diseases specialist at the CHUM hospital says while the COVID-19 situation in the province has improved, the province needs better access to testing and anti-viral medication, to help prepare for future waves. 4:39

