COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,073 people in hospital (a decrease of nine from the previous day), including 56 in intensive care (a decrease of 10 from the previous day).

The province reported 1,380 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 939,650 confirmed cases, and 14,213 people have died.

The province also reported Wednesday a total of 18,537,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 4,462 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Trying to travel on a budget? You might want to push your flight home to April 1.

That's when the federal government is expected to end its pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers at airports and land border crossings, CBC has learned.

Currently, travellers entering the country must show proof of a negative antigen or molecular test prior to their flight or arrival at the border.

An official announcement from Canada's ministers of health, transport and tourism is expected later today.

Ending state of emergency

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled a bill in the National Assembly Wednesday morning which, once adopted, will lift the pandemic state of emergency while still allowing the government to retain some powers, notably to manage the health-care system, through to the end of 2022.

The bill comes as the government has already relaxed most pandemic restrictions and has announced its intention to drop mask requirements in public places by mid-April, and on public transit in May.

The state of emergency, declared on March 13, 2020 under the Public Health Act, gave the government the ability to take any "measure necessary to protect the health of the population" without having to follow standard procedures.

For the past two years, the decree has given the Quebec government special powers to manage the COVID-19 crisis, including issuing contracts without a call for tenders, limiting travel, decreeing the working conditions of health employees and other measures deemed necessary to protect the population.

Doubled workload for part-time nurses

Quebec signed a new contract with its nurses last fall, which was designed to reduce forced overtime and address staff shortages.

But some part-time nurses say they're victims of the new contract, which will soon force them to double their workload.

The measure has some nurses CBC spoke with considering leaving the public system or quitting nursing altogether.

Concerns about 6th wave

Most Quebecers are comfortable seeing public health measures eased, a new poll shows, but experts are concerned an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Europe could signify a sixth wave is on its way here.

Canadian cases have tended to follow the pattern of the pandemic in Europe, which is now seeing an increase in the contagious Omicron subvariant, known as BA.2. Cases are starting to spike in the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany.

This past weekend, Quebec halted the use of vaccine passports, and the province aims to lift mask mandates in public spaces by mid-April.

