COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 1,077 people in hospital (an increase of three from the previous day), including 61 in intensive care (a decrease of two from the previous day).

The province reported 670 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 937,247 confirmed cases, and 14,182 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 18,528,908 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 4,200 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is set to table his bill lifting the pandemic state of emergency at the National Assembly today.

For the past two years, the decree has given the Quebec government special powers to manage the COVID-19 crisis, including issuing contracts without a call for tenders, limiting travel, decreeing the working conditions of health employees and other measures deemed necessary to protect the population.

Dubé has said his bill lifting the health emergency will maintain some provisions for the health system.

Doubled workload for part-time nurses

Quebec signed a new contract with its nurses last fall, which was designed to reduce forced overtime and address staff shortages.

But some part-time nurses say they're victims of the new contract, which will soon force them to double their workload.

The measure has some nurses CBC spoke with considering leaving the public system or quitting nursing altogether.

Concerns about 6th wave

Most Quebecers are comfortable seeing public health measures eased, a new poll shows, but experts are concerned an upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Europe could signify a sixth wave is on its way here.

Canadian cases have tended to follow the pattern of the pandemic in Europe, which is now seeing an increase in the contagious Omicron subvariant, known as BA.2. Cases are starting to spike in the U.K., the Netherlands and Germany.

This weekend, Quebec halted the use of vaccine passports and the province aims to lift mask mandates in public spaces by mid-April.

Côte-Saint-Luc mask policy

The city of Côte-Saint-Luc wants to keep the mask mandate in place for some municipal buildings, even after the province removes the requirement.

Quebec's Health Ministry announced it expects the use of masks to be phased out by mid-April for public spaces and at the earliest, by May for public transit.

Côte-Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein says he'd like the city to adopt a policy to keep the mask requirement for municipal buildings, including libraries and community centres. He says officials will discuss the issue over the next few weeks.

