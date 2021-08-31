COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Friday, Quebec reported 1,126 people in hospital (a decrease of 36 from the previous day), including 65 in intensive care (a decrease of three from the previous day).

The province reported 1,179 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 934,622 confirmed cases, and 14,154 people have died.

The province also reported Friday a total of 18,505,552 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 7,894 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry announced it will no longer report its COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Showing a vaccine passport is no longer a requirement to enter establishments such as bars, restaurants and big box stores.

The Quebec government has lifted vaccine passport requirements since introducing the passport last September.

The province's website notes that vaccine passport requirements remain in effect for "places and activities regulated by federal authorities" such as air and train travel.

Quebec has also eliminated capacity restrictions for all spaces, including public events, gyms, spas, saunas, bars and restaurants. Limits on the number of people per table no longer apply.

Where Quebec stands now, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic Duration 4:39 Dr. Cécile Tremblay, infectious diseases specialist at the CHUM hospital says while the COVID-19 situation in the province has improved, the province needs better access to testing and anti-viral medication, to help prepare for future waves. 4:39

As well, there are no longer limits on the number of visitors to seniors' homes, and those visiting private seniors homes are no longer required to sign in.

Quebec's Health Ministry announced it expects the use of masks to be phased out by mid-April for public spaces and at the earliest, by May for public transit.

