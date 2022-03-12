COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Friday, Quebec reported 1,126 people in hospital (a decrease of 36 from the previous day), including 65 in intensive care (a decrease of three from the previous day).

The province reported 1,179 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 934,622 confirmed cases, and 14,154 people have died.

The province also reported Friday a total of 18,505,552 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 7,894 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Showing a vaccine passport will no longer be a requirement to enter establishments such as bars, restaurants and big box stores as of today.

The Quebec government is lifting all vaccine passport requirements. The passport, which was introduced last September, had been required for access to a number of locations, including movie theatres, sporting events, and at private gatherings in rented spaces.

The province's website notes that vaccine passport requirements remain in effect for "places and activities regulated by federal authorities" such as air and train travel.

Also as of today, the province is eliminating capacity restrictions for all spaces, including public events, as well as for gyms, spas, saunas, bars and restaurants. Limits on the number of people per table are also lifted.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge also confirmed that indoor high school proms would be allowed to go ahead this year, after two years of disruptions.

Bars and restaurants will also be allowed to resume their regular business hours instead of closing at 1 a.m. and dancing, karaoke and buffets are now permitted.

As well, there are no longer limits on the number of visitors to seniors' homes, and those visiting private seniors homes are no longer required to sign in.

Quebec's Health Ministry announced earlier this month that it was moving up the timeline for lifting these measures, from March 14 to March 12.

The province expects the use of masks to be phased out by mid-April for public spaces and at the earliest, by May for public transit.

The move to lift restrictions comes as Quebec marked the 2nd National Day of Remembrance for Victims of COVID‑19 in Quebec this week.

Province discussing 4th doses for seniors

Quebec health officials are meeting today to discuss recommending a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors.

Speaking on CBC Montreal's Daybreak Friday, interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said although the vaccine is "really good," its efficacy will get lower with time.

"So we're going to look at it again this week, in fact this morning, and I think that we might suggest [fourth doses for seniors] in the very close future," he said.

Boileau said in particular, the government is looking at offering the additional dose to people living in long-term care or seniors residences. Currently, fourth doses are only offered to some people who are immunocompromised.

No more isolation for close contacts

People in Quebec who come into close contact with a COVID-positive case no longer need to isolate at home, provided they have no symptoms.

They're urged to avoid infecting others over 10 days following contact by monitoring their symptoms, avoiding close contact with others, wearing a mask and avoiding going to places where they would need to remove their mask, such as bars and restaurants.

Quebec public health officials made the announcement Thursday. They said while the epidemiological situation in the province allows for the easing of more restrictions and points to better days ahead, Quebecers must remain vigilant.

"The pandemic isn't over," said Dr. Luc Boileau, interim director of public health for Quebec. "The virus is still there and it's doing damage every day, particularly to the most vulnerable."

