COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 1,162 people in hospital (a decrease of 60 from the previous day), including 68 in intensive care (a decrease of one from the previous day).

The province reported 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 933,443 confirmed cases, and 14,141 people have died.

The province also reported Thursday a total of 18,497,524 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 6,563 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

Today marks the second official National Day of Remembrance for Victims of COVID‑19 in Quebec — though you'd be forgiven for not realizing it.

The Quebec government honoured victims on this day last year, with great fanfare. But this year, there will be no ceremony. Instead, flags will be flying at half-mast on government buildings across the province and abroad.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 14,000 Quebecers have died with COVID-19 — 2,317 of those deaths occured this year.

The day of mourning comes just as the Quebec government prepares to repeal many of its COVID-19 restrictions this weekend.

No more isolation for close contacts

People in Quebec who come into close contact with a COVID-positive case no longer need to isolate at home, provided they have no symptoms.

They're urged to avoid infecting others over 10 days following contact, by monitoring their symptoms, avoiding close contact with others, wearing a mask and avoiding going to places where they would need to remove their mask, such as bars and restaurants.

Quebec public health officials made the announcement Thursday. They said while the epidemiological situation in the province allows for the easing of more restrictions and points to better days ahead, Quebecers must remain vigilant.

"The pandemic isn't over," said Dr. Luc Boileau, interim director of public health for Quebec. "The virus is still there and it's doing damage every day, particularly to the most vulnerable."

Proms are back on

After two years of disruptions, delays and outdoor ceremonies, Secondary Five students in Quebec will be able to celebrate high school graduation with a regular prom this spring.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge made the announcement in a tweet Thursday morning.

Bonne nouvelle : les bals de finissants sont de retour! Ces deux derniers ans, cet événement a dû être sacrifié. Je veux souligner la résilience de tous, permettant aux finissants de la cohorte 2022 de célébrer ce rite de passage. Place aux festivités!<a href="https://t.co/DHP1W69hyT">https://t.co/DHP1W69hyT</a> —@jfrobergeQc

"I want to acknowledge everyone's resilience in allowing the 2022 graduating class to celebrate this rite of passage," he wrote.

After proms were cancelled in 2020, the government allowed them to go ahead last year, but only outdoors.

