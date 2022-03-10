COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,222 people in hospital (a decrease of 30 from the previous day), including 69 in intensive care (a decrease of eight from the previous day).

The province reported 1,426 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 932,176 confirmed cases, and 14,126 people have died.

The province also reported Wednesday a total of 18,490,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 4,942 doses in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 87 per cent have received two doses, and 52 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

After two years of disruptions, delays and outdoor ceremonies, Quebec high schoolers are getting their regular proms back.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge made the announcement in a tweet this morning.

Bonne nouvelle : les bals de finissants sont de retour! Ces deux derniers ans, cet événement a dû être sacrifié. Je veux souligner la résilience de tous, permettant aux finissants de la cohorte 2022 de célébrer ce rite de passage. Place aux festivités!<a href="https://t.co/DHP1W69hyT">https://t.co/DHP1W69hyT</a> —@jfrobergeQc

"I want to acknowledge everyone's resilience in allowing the 2022 graduating class to celebrate this rite of passage," he wrote.

After proms were cancelled in 2020, the government allowed them to go ahead last year, but only outdoors.

The province's interim director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. and is expected to provide further details on plans for this year's graduation events.

Pandemic brought out the worst in Canadians: study

The majority of Canadians say two years of living through the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted their lives, pulled Canadians further apart, brought out the worst in people and weakened their compassion for one another.

These are the findings of a new survey, carried out by the Angus Reid Institute, in partnership with CBC, that coincide with the two year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the worldwide outbreaks of COVID-19 a pandemic.

About 41 per cent of Canadians say that since the pandemic, "life overall" is worse, compared to 23 per cent who say it is better.

Masks likely aren't going anywhere

The future of masking will look very different across Canada in the coming weeks as provinces continue to lift mandates — but experts say some people will likely continue using them.

University of Alberta Prof. Timothy Caulfield, Canada Research Chair in health law and policy, said the debate over masking will be the next "divisive topic" for the public going forward.

"Masks have been a divisive topic for a very long time, but I think it's really going to become the focal point," he said. "This is going to be increasingly about ideology.… This is really about where you stand politically."

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician in Toronto, said there's been a "huge cultural shift and a growing acceptance of mask wearing," especially during cold and flu season.

"I think that we will see a lot more people wearing masks more frequently in the fall and winter months," he said.

Phasing out masks in Quebec

Meanwhile, most elementary and high school students in Quebec, including in Montreal, are no longer required to wear masks in class.

The relaxing of the measure Monday is the province's first step toward lifting other mask mandates.

Quebec's interim public health director has said that as early as next month, wearing masks would become a matter of personal choice rather than an obligation.

Masking in public spaces is expected to be phased out by mid-April, and for public transit, by sometime in May.

Ontario announced this week it will drop most COVID-19 mask mandates — including in schools, restaurants and stores — across the province on March 21.

