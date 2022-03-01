COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Monday, Quebec reported 1,446 people in hospital (a decrease of 10 from the previous day), including 94 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).

The province reported 845 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 921,877 confirmed cases, and 13,981 people have died.

The province also reported Monday a total of 18,422,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 8,376 in the last 24 hours.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 51 per cent have received three doses.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to follow a steady downward trend, Quebec is carrying on with its plan to lift most pandemic restrictions by mid-March.

As of yesterday, sports tournaments were allowed to resume in the province, bars were allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity with a closing time of 1 a.m., and working remotely for jobs that could be done from home is no longer mandatory.

There are also no more capacity limits for auditoriums and arenas that can accommodate 10,000 people or fewer.

Masks are no longer required in the workplace, provided there are physical barriers between people or a distance of two metres can be kept between them. Masks must still be worn in common areas.

Beginning March 7, elementary and high school students will no longer be required to wear masks in class. As of March 14, bars, restaurants and casinos will reopen at full capacity with no table limits and regular closing hours. Dancing and karaoke will be allowed and vaccination passports will no longer be required.

Long-term care homes

In long-term care homes and intermediate residences, up to 10 residents are now allowed to sit at the same table to eat.

Caregivers and visitors are once again able to access common areas, not only a resident's room.

Residents are also allowed to receive a maximum of 10 visitors. The previous limit was two per day.

St. Patrick's Day parade returns to Montreal

The St. Patrick's parade will once again be held in Montreal March 20 after being cancelled two years in a row because of the pandemic.

Under the province's gradual reopening plan, parades will be permitted as of March 14, the same day the province's vaccine passport system will be phased out, a spokesperson with Public Health said earlier this month.

Social distancing at events like parades will still be encouraged, the province told the CBC.

