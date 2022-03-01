COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Quebec lifts more pandemic restrictions, will scrap masks in classrroms as of next week
- On Monday, Quebec reported 1,446 people in hospital (a decrease of 10 from the previous day), including 94 in intensive care (a decrease of four from the previous day).
- The province reported 845 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 921,877 confirmed cases, and 13,981 people have died.
- The province also reported Monday a total of 18,422,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 8,376 in the last 24 hours.
- 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) have received one dose of the vaccine; 86 per cent have received two doses, and 51 per cent have received three doses.
As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to follow a steady downward trend, Quebec is carrying on with its plan to lift most pandemic restrictions by mid-March.
As of yesterday, sports tournaments were allowed to resume in the province, bars were allowed to reopen at 50 per cent capacity with a closing time of 1 a.m., and working remotely for jobs that could be done from home is no longer mandatory.
There are also no more capacity limits for auditoriums and arenas that can accommodate 10,000 people or fewer.
Masks are no longer required in the workplace, provided there are physical barriers between people or a distance of two metres can be kept between them. Masks must still be worn in common areas.
Beginning March 7, elementary and high school students will no longer be required to wear masks in class. As of March 14, bars, restaurants and casinos will reopen at full capacity with no table limits and regular closing hours. Dancing and karaoke will be allowed and vaccination passports will no longer be required.
Long-term care homes
In long-term care homes and intermediate residences, up to 10 residents are now allowed to sit at the same table to eat.
Caregivers and visitors are once again able to access common areas, not only a resident's room.
Residents are also allowed to receive a maximum of 10 visitors. The previous limit was two per day.
St. Patrick's Day parade returns to Montreal
The St. Patrick's parade will once again be held in Montreal March 20 after being cancelled two years in a row because of the pandemic.
Under the province's gradual reopening plan, parades will be permitted as of March 14, the same day the province's vaccine passport system will be phased out, a spokesperson with Public Health said earlier this month.
Social distancing at events like parades will still be encouraged, the province told the CBC.
Top COVID-19 stories
- Quebec scraps masks in class for elementary, high school students after March break.
- Is it the right time to lift Quebec's vaccination passport? Experts are divided.
- Quebec sees significant increase in number of people waiting for organ transplant.
- Ottawa is dropping pre-arrival PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers as of Feb. 28.
- Quebecers aged 12-17 are now eligible for a 3rd dose.
- Quebec plans to lift most pandemic restrictions by mid-March.
- Data, tests and transparency: What Quebec needs to live with COVID-19.
- Community workers are keen to tackle Montreal's pockets of unvaccinated.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?