COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Montrealers aged 75 and over can now receive vaccine
- Quebec reported 737 new cases on Sunday and nine more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 287,740 confirmed cases and 10,393 people have died. One death was removed from the total because it is no longer considered attributable to COVID-19.
- There are 601 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 117 in intensive care (an increase of five).
- 12,469 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday. A total of 432,255 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
One year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Quebec, elderly members of the general population are now getting vaccinated.
According to the website created by the government to book appointments, those who live in Montreal and Laval aged 75 and older are now eligible for a shot.
Mass vaccination sites have been set up across Montreal, including at the Palais des congrès and Olympic Stadium.
Selma Spector, 86, booked her appointment by phone last week, with help from her daughter and daughter-in-law.
She's scheduled to get her first shot on Tuesday.
"I thought that we would never get through, but it was amazing," she told CBC's Rosemary Barton on Sunday.
It's now a race against time, as data shows that coronavirus variants are spreading through the province.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Your questions answered about Quebec's vaccination campaign.
- Why AstraZeneca vaccine approval in Canada may open more doors.
- Second Opinion: Why we need to rethink COVID-19 risk as the weather warms up.
- Quebec movie theatres are now allowed to reopen, but not all of them will.
- Hotel pools to remain closed in red zones during Quebec's March break.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
