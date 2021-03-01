COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 737 n ew cases on Sunday and nine more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 287,740 confirmed cases and 10,393 people have died. One death was removed from the total because it is no longer considered attributable to COVID-19.

There are 601 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 117 in intensive care (an increase of five).

12,469 doses of vaccine were administered on Saturday. A total of 432,255 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

One year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Quebec, elderly members of the general population are now getting vaccinated.

According to the website created by the government to book appointments, those who live in Montreal and Laval aged 75 and older are now eligible for a shot.

Mass vaccination sites have been set up across Montreal, including at the Palais des congrès and Olympic Stadium.

Selma Spector, 86, booked her appointment by phone last week, with help from her daughter and daughter-in-law.

She's scheduled to get her first shot on Tuesday.

"I thought that we would never get through, but it was amazing," she told CBC's Rosemary Barton on Sunday.

It's now a race against time, as data shows that coronavirus variants are spreading through the province.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

