COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Editor's Note: CBC Quebec will be phasing out this daily COVID-19 file later this month. Until then, this file will be published at 11 a.m. on weekdays. To follow COVID-19 data yourself directly, figures are available here. If the COVID-19 pandemic experiences a resurgence, this daily file will return.

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,012 people in hospital, including 25 in intensive care.

The province reported 11 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 15,467 people have died.

The province also reported 3,970 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 14 per cent have received a fourth dose.

Moderna plant to open in Saint-Laurent borough

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon says the pharmaceutical company Moderna will be setting up its vaccine production plant in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

The plant's exact location had remained unclear since the announcement in April that the company would settle in the Montreal area.

Fitzgibbon was answering a question Monday to illustrate the attractiveness of Montreal when he gave the example of Moderna in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Top COVID-19 stories

What should I know about COVID-19?

The current list of possible COVID-19 symptoms in Canada is long. Here's the list.

If you test positive, you need to self-isolate for five days .

. Here's who's eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Quebec.

for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Quebec. Masks are no longer required in most public spaces in the province.

in the province. Quebecers 14 and older are eligible for a rapid test kit every 30 days, from their local pharmacy.