COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

On Friday, Quebec reported 1,067* people in hospital (a decrease of 38 from the previous day), including 28 in intensive care (an increase of four from the previous day).

On Monday, the province reported 368 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,069,520 confirmed cases, and 15,450 people have died.

The province also reported 3,670 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 14 per cent have received a fourth dose.

* Quebec no longer compiles data on hospitalizations and intensive care on weekends. It will update data from Tuesday to Saturday.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon says the pharmaceutical company Moderna will be setting up its vaccine production plant in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

The plant's exact location had remained unclear since the announcement in April that the company would settle in the Montreal area.



Patricia Gauthier, the executive director of Moderna Canada, was supposed to hold a news conference before the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal on May 26, but the event was postponed.



Fitzgibbon was answering a question Monday to illustrate the attractiveness of Montreal when he gave the example of Moderna in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Lack of COVID-19 data

A lack of data tracking of Canadians who have had COVID-19 could hinder efforts to understand potential post-infection conditions, such as diabetes and brain fog, experts have warned.

They say the impact of the pandemic on Canadian health systems and society could linger for years but preparing for this is challenged by the data void.

Dr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency physician at Toronto's Humber River Hospital, said reliance on at-home rapid testing for COVID-19 is a major hurdle in data collection.

Dr. Akshay Jain, an endocrinologist in Surrey, B.C., said Canada "might be seeing an avalanche of diabetes cases coming out of the COVID pandemic," but as far as he knows, Health Canada is not collecting data on the after-effects of COVID-19.

Even a modest risk of post-COVID conditions could add up to a substantial burden on health care, given a high number of COVID cases, experts say.

