COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

On Friday, Quebec reported 1,067 people in hospital (a decrease of 38 from the previous day), including 28 in intensive care (an increase of four from the previous day).

The province reported 542 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,068,147 confirmed cases, and 15,435 people have died.

The province also reported 3,940 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 14 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

A lack of data tracking of Canadians who have had COVID-19 could hinder efforts to understand potential post-infection conditions, such as diabetes and brain fog, experts have warned.

They say the impact of the pandemic on Canadian health systems and society could linger for years but preparing for this is challenged by the data void.

Dr. Kashif Pirzada, an emergency physician at Toronto's Humber River Hospital, said reliance on at-home rapid testing for COVID-19 is a major hurdle in data collection.

Dr. Akshay Jain, an endocrinologist in Surrey, B.C., said Canada "might be seeing an avalanche of diabetes cases coming out of the COVID pandemic," but as far as he knows, Health Canada is not collecting data on the after-effects of COVID-19.

Even a modest risk of post-COVID conditions could add up to a substantial burden on health care, given a high number of COVID cases, experts say.

Ottawa to phase out rapid tests by end of year

Ottawa is moving toward ending distribution of COVID-19 rapid tests to the provinces and territories by the end of the year.

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in a statement to CBC News that it will continue to provide the tests "until December 2022."

The agency said the federal government will maintain a strategic reserve of 100 million rapid tests "as part of the overall national preparedness strategy."

Since October 2020, the federal government has been providing rapid tests to provinces and territories free of charge.

