COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Saturday

The latest:

Quebec has 52,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,970 people have died as of Friday, an increase of 226 cases and 35 deaths from a day earlier. The government says 13 of those deaths occurred before May 30.

There are 981 people in hospital (a decrease of 49), including 129 in intensive care (a decrease of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

The province is allowing training for team sports like soccer and baseball to resume, but there will be no games, for now, and players will have to practise physical distancing.

As the pandemic took hold in Quebec, with especially tragic consequences in perennially understaffed long-term care homes, regional health authorities in Montreal and Laval redeployed workers in health-care-related fields to make up for the critical shortages.

Speech therapists, physiotherapists, social workers and psychologists are among those given "involuntary deployments" — sent to work as aides to patient attendants. Some of them have received schedules showing their rotations continuing into 2021.

Now, exhausted and burnt out, some of them are questioning their future in the Quebec health-care system.

Sports organizations look ahead

At a news conference this week, Isabelle Charest, Quebec's minister responsible for sports and leisure, said team sports could resume, in modified form as of Monday.

The announcement was, for the most part, welcomed by the local sports federations as a positive step. But for some, things are not moving quickly enough.

League and team organizers have felt the financial pinch caused by the pandemic, with registrations dropping. And the organizers, as well as players young and old, recreational or competitive, just want to get back on the field.

Border bans drawing ire

New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and the three territories have temporarily barred Canadian visitors from entering unless they meet specific criteria, such as travelling for medical treatment.

The provinces and territories say the extreme measures are necessary to protect their residents, but the border bans have fuelled criticism from civil rights advocates who argue barring fellow Canadians is unconstitutional.

Here's a snapshot of the number of COVID-19 infections, by region.