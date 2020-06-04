COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

The latest:

Quebec has 51,884 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,794 people have died, an increase of 291 cases and 81 deaths since Monday.

There are 1,141 people in hospital (a decrease of 34), including 158 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

With schools in the Montreal area closed until September, Quebec is considering setting up a catch-up summer school for struggling students.

The City of Montreal is feeling the financial impact of COVID-19, and Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on the province and federal governments for help.

The new program to recruit 10,000 orderlies for understaffed CHSLDs is proving popular.

Fast-tracking projects

The Quebec government wants to get major infrastructures projects back up and running, putting more people back to work, in an effort to relaunch the province's economy nearly three months into the COVID-19 crisis.

If passed, Bill 61, the stimulus package tabled Wednesday by Treasury Board President Christian Dubé, will allow the government to bypass some of the usual checks and balances for major spending projects, to get them off the ground as soon as possible.

​The proposed legislation streamlines some of the provisions under Quebec's Environment Quality Act, in order to obtain speedy authorization to move ahead with certain projects, and allows government ministries to move ahead quickly with the expropriation of property.

Students with special needs being invited to school-like 'camps'

While most high school students in Quebec are set to remain at home until September, some secondary students with special needs will be invited to attend what the province's Education Ministry is calling a "pedagogical camp."

The three-week-long learning camps will be held at high schools, which have remained closed since mid-March, as well as at elementary schools in Montreal which have yet to reopen.

Quebec's Ministry of Education provided general instructions to school boards in a four paragraph letter dated June 1, which indicates the camps must be operating by the week of June 8.

Other info you should know