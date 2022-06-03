COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

On Thursday, Quebec reported 1,105 people in hospital (a decrease of 34 from the previous day), including 24 in intensive care (a decrease of seven from the previous day).

The province reported 699 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,067,605 confirmed cases, and 15,433 people have died.

The province also reported 3,943 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 14 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Ottawa is moving toward ending distribution of COVID-19 rapid tests to the provinces and territories by the end of the year.

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said in a statement to CBC News that it will continue to provide the tests "until December 2022."

The agency said the federal government will maintain a strategic reserve of 100 million rapid tests "as part of the overall national preparedness strategy."

Since October 2020, the federal government has been providing rapid tests to provinces and territories free of charge.

Quebec ends public health emergency

Quebec has lifted its public health emergency as of today, more than two years after it first declared it on March 13, 2020.

Most public health restrictions related to the state of emergency, such as the closure of restaurant dining rooms and mask mandates in most public spaces, have already been lifted.

Wearing a mask on public transit remains mandatory and will be until Quebec's public health department says it is no longer necessary, according to a news release by the Ministry of Health.

Border restrictions

COVID-19 restrictions at Canada's borders will be in place at least for another month, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Tuesday.

Currently, travellers arriving in the country are required to show proof of vaccination, answer pandemic-related questions on the ArriveCan app and potentially take random COVID-19 tests.

The Canadian Airports Council has blamed massive customs delays across the country on the pandemic measures and an insufficient number of staff.

"There's obviously a discussion to strike the right balance, to ensure that we maintain our eye on public health but also the fluidity of our economy," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Tuesday. "That discussion is ongoing."

