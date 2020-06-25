COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec has 54,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,441 people have died, an increase of 53 new cases and 11 deaths. The government says six of those newly reported deaths took place before June 16.

There are 500 people in hospital, including 52 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Quebec's health ministry will stop posting daily COVID-19 data

Quebec will stop publishing daily COVID-19 figures as of tomorrow, providing only weekly reports on the number of infections in the province after that.

The first weekly report will be published on the Health Ministry's website July 2.

Health Ministry spokesperson Marie-Claude Lacasse said the "decision was made due to the evolving epidemiological situation, which is stabilizing."

Home-care workers say their clients aren't getting the level of care they need

Home-care operators say Quebec's attempt to recruit more patient-care attendants to work in chronically short-staffed long-term care institutions has led to an exodus of staff, making it difficult to meet the needs of elderly and vulnerable clients who still live at home.

"Pre-COVID, we used to be able to help 12,000 people on the island of Montreal. In COVID, all of us together, I don't even think we're going to reach 750 by the end of this month," said Judy Bambach, the general manager of Répit-Ressource de l'Est de Montréal.