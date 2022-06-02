COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

On Wednesday, Quebec reported 1,139 people in hospital (a decrease of 42 from the previous day), including 31 in intensive care (a decrease of one from the previous day).

The province reported 711 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,066,906 confirmed cases, and 15,427 people have died.

The province also reported 3,951 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 14 per cent have received a fourth dose.

*The new cases are those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

*Quebec's Health Ministry no longer reports COVID-19 numbers on the weekend.

Two Montrealers have been ordered to quarantine for 14 days after a day trip to the United States, because they didn't fill out the ArriveCAN app before arriving at the border.

Ron Daymond and Evelyn Herskovitz, who are fully vaccinated, said they were offered no options, even though this was their first trip outside Canada since the pandemic, and they didn't know land travellers must fill out the app.

"We have vaccine passports. We have our travel documents," said Herskovitz. "We're being penalized because we didn't have an app on our phones."

Because the couple must quarantine, Daymond, a service technician, said he was forced to take two weeks off work without pay.

"We have a mortgage to pay. It's a dent in our budget," said Herskovitz. "It's quite the punishment."

Quebec ends public health emergency

Quebec has lifted its public health emergency as of today, more than two years after it first declared it on March 13, 2020.

Most public health restrictions related to the state of emergency, such as the closure of restaurant dining rooms and mask mandates in most public spaces, have been lifted.

Wearing a mask on public transit remains mandatory and will continue to until Quebec's public health department says it is no longer necessary, according to a news release by the Ministry of Health.

Border restrictions

COVID-19 restrictions at Canada's borders will be in place at least for another month, the Public Health Agency of Canada said Tuesday.

Currently, travellers arriving in the country are required to show proof of vaccination, answer pandemic-related questions on the ArriveCan app and potentially take random COVID-19 tests.

The Canadian Airports Council has blamed massive customs delays across the country on the pandemic measures and an insufficient number of staff.

"There's obviously a discussion to strike the right balance, to ensure that we maintain our eye on public health but also the fluidity of our economy," Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Tuesday. "That discussion is ongoing."

