COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec has 54,146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,269 people have died.

There are 718 people in hospital, including 77 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers .

Shopping malls in the Greater Montreal and Joliette regions can reopen as of June 19 .

Quebec elementary and high school students will be heading back to school in the fall.

The Red Cross is looking to recruit and train 1,000 people to work in Quebec's long-term care homes this summer.

Indoor sports venues, including gyms, pools and arenas, will be allowed to reopen June 22, according to Radio-Canada.

People will still, however, be required to comply with social-distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Full details of the reopening will be announced at a 10:30 a.m. news conference with Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's director of public health, and Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports.

Cases on decline in Montreal

Dr. Mylène Drouin, Montreal's public health director, says the situation is improving across the island, with the rate of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on a steady decline.

The city's mobile testing units will cease operations after Friday, but Drouin said they could return if the situation worsens. Find out where the mobile testing sites are here .

She said Montrealers should not let their guard down and must continue to adhere to public health guidelines to avoid further community transmission.

Support for family shattered by COVID-19

As Amoti Furaha Lusi faces a future raising her five, soon-to-be six children in Canada without her late husband by her side, people touched by her story are rallying around her — donating more than $115,000 to help support Furaha Lusi and her growing family.

Furaha Lusi is eight months pregnant. She had been happy, building a life in Canada with her husband, Désiré Buna Ivara, who emigrated from Congo to Canada in 2004. Together, they were raising their children, aged two to 19, in Deux-Montagnes, Que.

Ivara died last month. He had been finishing his thesis for his doctoral studies in health and society at the Université du Québec à Montréal, helping his children keep up with their schoolwork while Furaha Lusi worked at a West Island CHLSD to help pay the bills.