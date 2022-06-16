COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Editor's Note: CBC Quebec will be phasing out this daily COVID-19 file at the end of this week. Until then, this file will be published at 11 a.m. on weekdays. To follow COVID-19 data yourself directly, figures are available here. If the COVID-19 pandemic experiences a resurgence, this daily file will return.

On Thursday, Quebec reported 1,004 people in hospital, including 27 in intensive care.

The province reported nine deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 15,523 people have died.

The province also reported 4,486 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons on Thursday.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 14 per cent have received a fourth dose.

What should I know about COVID-19?

The current list of possible COVID-19 symptoms in Canada is long. Here's the list.

If you test positive, you need to self-isolate for five days .

. Here's who's eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Quebec.

for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Quebec. Masks are no longer required in most public spaces in the province.

in the province. Quebecers 14 and older are eligible for a rapid test kit every 30 days, from their local pharmacy.