Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

The province reported 1,004 people in hospital, including 27 in intensive care, and nine new deaths.

The province reported 1,004 people in hospital, including 27 in intensive care

CBC News ·
The province also reported 4,486 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons on Thursday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Editor's Note: CBC Quebec will be phasing out this daily COVID-19 file at the end of this week. Until then, this file will be published at 11 a.m. on weekdays. To follow COVID-19 data yourself directly, figures are available here. If the COVID-19 pandemic experiences a resurgence, this daily file will return.

  • On Thursday, Quebec reported 1,004 people in hospital, including 27 in intensive care.
  • The province reported nine deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 15,523 people have died.
  • The province also reported 4,486 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons on Thursday.
  • 91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 14 per cent have received a fourth dose.

Top COVID-19 stories

What should I know about COVID-19?

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now