COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

The latest:

Quebec has 54,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,242 people have died, an increase of 102 cases and 11 deaths. The government says nine of those newly reported deaths took place before June 7.

There are 771 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 82 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers .

Shopping malls in the Greater Montreal and Joliette regions can reopen as of June 19 .

Hairdressers, tattoo parlours and other personal care businesses are now permitted to reopen across the province.

Dining in restaurants and small indoor gatherings are now allowed in regions outside Montreal, Joliette and L'Épiphanie. Those people will have to wait until June 22.

Quebec Education Ministry to release back-to-school plan this morning

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge will announce his plan for the upcoming school year later this morning. Roberge has said he wants to have kids back in the classroom in the fall.

His announcement, scheduled for 10 a.m., comes at a time when the province's public health authority is loosening physical-distancing restrictions for children.

Schools across the province were closed in mid-March as concerns over COVID-19 grew. While schools in the greater Montreal area remain closed, the rest of the province reopened elementary schools on May 11.

Public indoor gatherings allowed

Quebec is allowing indoor gatherings of up to 50 people, starting on June 22, provided social distancing rules are respected, Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, announced Monday.

Those indoor gathering places include movie theatres. In places with seating, people will be expected to keep 1.5 metres from one another, Arruda said.

In larger gathering areas where there is a lot of circulation, such as when waiting in line, Quebecers will still be expected to keep two metres apart.

The province is also allowing children under 16 to be closer together — only one metre apart instead of two. This will also apply in day camps and schools.