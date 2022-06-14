COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Editor's Note: CBC Quebec will be phasing out this daily COVID-19 file at the end of this week. Until then, this file will be published at 11 a.m. on weekdays. To follow COVID-19 data yourself directly, figures are available here. If the COVID-19 pandemic experiences a resurgence, this daily file will return.

On Tuesday, Quebec reported 1,016 people in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.

The province reported seven deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 15,496 people have died.

The province also reported 4,156 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons on Tuesday.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 14 per cent have received a fourth dose.

Federal COVID-19 measures being phased out

The federal government is set to announce Tuesday an end to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outbound international travel, CBC News has learned.

The vaccine mandates for travel have been in effect since Oct. 30, 2021. The government has been under pressure to relax some public health measures in response to delays and long lineups at airports.

The federal government's COVID Alert app will also be shutting down soon, sources tell CBC, going offline potentially as early as this week.

