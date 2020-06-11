COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

The latest:

Quebec has 53,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,081 people have died, an increase of 156 cases and 52 deaths from a day earlier. The government says 27 of the newly reported deaths took place before June 2.

There are 914 people in hospital (a decrease of 47), including 117 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers .

Small indoor gatherings and dining in restaurants will be allowed, with certain restrictions, starting June 15 in most of the province and June 22 in Montreal. Bars can't reopen yet, but some are considering doing so anyway.

Quebec's auto insurance board will allow driving lessons to resume on Monday.

With festivals and other major events cancelled, the City of Montreal is planning physically-distanced outdoor activities for residents to enjoy this summer.

Montérégie farm struggles to contain outbreak

A total of 18 out of 49 temporary workers housed on a farm in Quebec's Montérégie region have tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected workers, who mostly come from Guatemala and Mexico, have all been isolated.

Now Vegpro International, one of the largest vegetable producers in the country, is slamming Quebec public health for failing to respond quickly to concerns after the first case was detected on May 28.

The company, which distributes across Canada and the northeastern United States, says it launched an investigation after discovering the case of a Guatemalan worker who had lived there for a year and who had symptoms, Radio-Canada's Enquête has learned.

Pandemic reveals underlying inequalities in Montreal

Since the start of the pandemic, Montreal districts with higher numbers of Black people and more cramped housing have registered the most cases of COVID-19, according to an analysis by CBC News.

The findings echo similar observations made in other major North American cities, where the novel coronavirus has disproportionately affected the poorest and most racially diverse neighbourhoods.

"This says the conditions in which people are living leave them exposed in a very serious, excessive way to COVID-19," said Tiffany Callender, executive director of the Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association.

Unlike in some other jurisdictions, in Canada, public health officials have not disclosed data on the race of COVID-19 patients. That has frustrated community activists like Callender, who say such information could have been used to identify and protect vulnerable communities.