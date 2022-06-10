COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Editor's Note: CBC Quebec will be phasing out this daily COVID-19 file later this month. Until then, this file will be published at 11 a.m. on weekdays. To follow COVID-19 data yourself directly, figures are available here. If the COVID-19 pandemic experiences a resurgence, this daily file will return.

On Friday, Quebec reported 1,001 people in hospital, including 19 in intensive care.

The province reported two deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 15,481 people have died.

The province also reported 4,190 health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons.

91 per cent of the eligible population in the province (aged five and up) has received at least one dose of the vaccine; 55 per cent have received a third dose and 14 per cent have received a fourth dose.

Quebec lifting mask mandate on public transit

Public transit passengers in Quebec will no longer have to wear a mask as of June 18, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Wednesday.

Quebec lifted many other mask mandates in mid-May, including at stores and restaurants, but the requirement remained on public transportation. Masks are, and will continue to be, required in health-care facilities.

The end of the requirement on transit follows a recommendation from Public Health comes as the province has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions and after it ended the state of emergency in early June.

Top COVID-19 stories

What should I know about COVID-19?

The current list of possible COVID-19 symptoms in Canada is long. Here's the list.

If you test positive, you need to self-isolate for five days .

. Here's who's eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Quebec.

for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Quebec. Masks are no longer required in most public spaces in the province.

in the province. Quebecers 14 and older are eligible for a rapid test kit every 30 days, from their local pharmacy.