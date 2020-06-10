COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

The latest:

Quebec has 53,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,029 people have died, an increase of 138 cases and 45 deaths from a day earlier.

There are 961 people in hospital (a decrease of 15), including 117 in intensive care (a decrease of four). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Small indoor gatherings and dining in restaurants will be allowed, with certain restrictions, starting June 15 in most of the province and June 22 in Montreal.

The federal government is working on a special program that will grant permanent residency to asylum seekers who have worked in health-care roles during the COVID-19 pandemic, Radio-Canada has learned.

The temporary federal measure is expected to cover all the regions of the country. It's unclear how many asylum seekers would benefit, but most would likely be in Quebec.

The director of La Maison d'Haïti, an organization that helps migrants, estimates close to 1,000 asylum seekers are currently working in Quebec's health sector. Many of them have had their claims rejected but are still working while awaiting decisions on their appeals.

A mother's struggle

On Tuesday, Quebec crossed the 5,000 mark for deaths caused by COVID-19. Désiré Buna Ivara, a father of five who was finishing a doctoral degree in health and society at the Université de Québec à Montréal, was one of them.

His wife, Amoti Furaha Lusi, was among many infected in an outbreak at a long-term care home in Dorval, where she worked as a patient care attendant. Before long, her family was also stricken with the disease, and it hit Ivara the hardest. He ended up in a hospital.

"I told him, 'Please hang on, I'm expecting another child,'" Furaha Lusi said. "But it didn't work. Within 72 hours, he was gone." Ivara died on May 21.

Bar owners agitate

Bar owners in Quebec are still in the dark about reopening.

In most of the province, dine-in establishments — those with a permit to serve prepared food — will be allowed to reopen starting June 15 (those within the Montreal area will have to wait until June 22). But no date has been set for bars.

Some Quebec bar owners say they may resort to civil disobedience if the provincial government doesn't allow them to reopen soon.

Dr. Richard Massé, a senior public health adviser to the province, said the concern is that people are more likely to forget about physical distancing rules and practising proper hygiene when they are out drinking and dancing.