COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec has 55,682 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,560 people have died, an increase of 89 cases and 19 deaths. The government says 12 of those newly reported deaths took place before June 25.

There are 392 people in hospital, including 31 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

The Saint-Jérôme regional hospital, in Saint-Jérôme, Que., about 60 kilometres north of downtown Montreal, has suspend visitation indefinitely due to a COVID-19 outbreak

Nunavik sees new case of COVID-19, its first since May

Masks are now mandatory in Côte Saint-Luc's indoor public spaces

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch here.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

The COVID-19 situation in Quebec remains under control, but there is concern that some in the population are growing too relaxed, the province's public health director said Friday.

Dr. Horacio Arruda said that with summer weather and a decline in new cases, "we have the impression that there's a certain loosening in the population about distancing and wearing masks."

In some recently confirmed new cases, the number of people with whom the infected person had been in close contact has been higher than in the past, Arruda said, suggesting a decline in vigilance. And new cases, though still much lower than at their peak, are skewing younger.

New case of COVID-19 in Nunavik

One new case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Nunavik, in the village of Puvirnituq, Que.

There have been no cases reported in Nunavik since early May. This new case brings Nunavik's total number of cases so far to 17. Many of those cases have been in Puvirnituq.

Outbreak at Saint-Jérôme hospital

Public health officials have have banned most visitors from entering the Saint-Jérôme regional hospital for an indefinite period due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision to keep all but a handful of visitors out was made for the "health and safety of the most vulnerable people," according to a statement issued Friday by the regional health authority, CISSS des Laurentides.

One visitor at a time will be allowed for end-of-life care patients and palliative care patients, the statement says. As for the birthing unit, spouses are allowed and one parent can accompany their child to the pediatrics unit.

Pandemic means dire need for social housing, community group says

Social housing group Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) says it is alarmed by the shortage of rental housing this year, and say the situation is worsened by the pandemic.

Hundreds of families in the province did not have a lease after July 1 and are either staying with friends or family or using emergency aid.

With evictions allowed to resume this month, the group says more tenants could be left out on the streets.

Impact of Air Canada suspending regional travel

Elected officials across Quebec are denouncing Air Canada's decision to indefinitely suspend several regional travel routes in the province.

Four of the eight shuttered regional airport stations, and eight of the 30 cancelled routes, are in Quebec. Two other scrapped routes link Quebec to maritime provinces.

Without the flights, people in several parts of the province — including the Lower St. Lawrence, the North Shore, Gaspé and Abitibi-Témiscamingue — are effectively cut off from major city centres.

Air Canada blames COVID-19's impact on travel for the cuts, stating the demand for both business and leisure travel has plummeted.