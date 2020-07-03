COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec has 55,593 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,541 people have died, an increase of 69 cases and 14 deaths. The government says six of those newly reported deaths took place before June 24.

There are 411 people in hospital, including 32 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Masks are now mandatory in Côte Saint-Luc's indoor public spaces

According to Quebec public health, an average of 73 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec over the last seven days.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director, will be in Longueuil to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 1 p.m. today.

Pandemic means dire need for social housing, community group says

Social housing group Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) says it is alarmed by the shortage of rental housing this year, warning that if the Quebec government does not put in place adequate measures, more people will be at risk of becoming homeless.

In its annual report published one day after moving day, the group said more than 370 families across the province were left without a new lease. The group says it is continuing to help those families find lodging.

The situation is worsened by the pandemic, the group says.

According to FRAPRU, with evictions allowed to resume this month, more tenants could be left out on the streets.

Air Canada suspends regional travel indefinitely

Elected officials across Quebec are denouncing Air Canada's decision to indefinitely suspend several regional travel routes in the province.

Four of the eight shuttered regional airport stations, and eight of the 30 cancelled routes, are in Quebec. Two other scrapped routes link Quebec to maritime provinces.

Without the flights, people in several parts of the province — including the Lower St. Lawrence, the North Shore, Gaspé and Abitibi-Témiscamingue — are effectively cut off from major city centres.

Air Canada blames COVID-19's impact on travel for the cuts, stating the demand for both business and leisure travel has plummeted.