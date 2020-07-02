COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec has 55,524 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,527 people have died. Since Monday, the government reported an increase of 66 new cases and 24 deaths.

There are 422 people in hospital, including 33 in intensive care. Here's a guide to the numbers.

Places of worship have reopened in the province with new regulations.

Wonder what moving in the middle of a pandemic might be like?

Mehmet Altun, a student at the École de technologie supérieure, moved his belongings on Quebec's moving day using public transit.

Captured by Radio-Canada photojournalist Ivanoh Demers, Altun moved one of the the last of his things — his mattress — on the 51 bus, which travels through Outremont and Côte-des-Neiges.

The City of Montreal says about 70,000 people on average move every year on July 1. It hasn't released numbers for yesterday yet, but says it received more calls than usual about moving to its 311 helpline leading up to the date.

The City of Montreal says on average, 70,000 people move on July 1 every year in the city. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Labour minister announcing training for tech industry

As the city and province reopen, they are trying to find ways to heal the economic wounds months of lockdown have wrought on Quebec's finances.

Jean Boulet, the provincial labour minister, will be making the latest of such announcements at 2:30 p.m. in Quebec City. Mayor Régis Labeaume will be joining him.

Boulet is expected to announce funding for training in Quebec's burgeoning tech industry.

Masks are now mandatory in Côte Saint-Luc's indoor public spaces

A bylaw adopted in early June came into effect on July 1, with the goal of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the suburb. Anyone not wearing a mask in indoor public places will face fines between $100 and $500.

Mayor Mitchell Brownstein says more and more businesses have been enforcing the rules.

"We all have to work together. The most important person is the individual, who has to take responsibility and not think that this whole thing is over," he said.

Earlier this week, Quebec announced masks will be mandatory on public transit as of July 13.