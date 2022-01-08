COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

On Friday, Quebec reported 2,133 people in hospital (an increase of 180 from the previous day), including 229 in intensive care (an increase of 22).

The province reported 16,176 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 712,358 confirmed cases and 11,873 people have died.

On Friday, the province also reported a total of 15,503,396 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered, including 99,186 in the last 24 hours.

89 per cent of the eligible population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of the vaccine, 82 per cent have received two doses, and 21 per cent have received three doses.

The new cases represent those reported to the Quebec government only. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of the virus's spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and use of home testing kits.

The Quebec government will be delaying the reopening of CEGEPs and universities by at least two weeks, after first delaying their reopening until Jan. 17.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Higher Education said they are working closely with public health authorities to ensure courses will be safe enough to be held in person.

The earliest CEGEPS and universities will be able to open is now Jan. 31.

The Université de Montréal and Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières already announced they intended to reopen for in person classes on the same date.

Other universities in the province have projected earlier dates, including Bishop's and Polytechnique, who announced they plan to open Jan. 17.

Province exceeds over 2,000 hospitalizations

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, there are over 2,000 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals.

With 20,000 workers off the job due to the virus, more hospitals in the province are becoming overwhelmed, delaying or cancelling medical services across all departments in an attempt to reduce the strain on the system.

The province has issued a Level-4 alert for four regional health boards — the highest in the province's COVID-19 contingency plan.

They include hospitals in the Eastern Townships, the Mauricie and Montérégie-Est.

Under the measures those hospitals will be able to close emergency rooms, delay up to 80 per cent of their surgeries, and close urgent care departments such as cardiology and trauma centres, redirecting those patients elsewhere.

Don't expect mandatory vaccinations for all Quebecers anytime soon

A spokesperson for the province's health minister says mandatory vaccination for COVID-19 is not something Quebec is looking at yet.

The spokesperson's brief statement was in response to what federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said earlier on Friday.

He said he believes provinces could likely make vaccines mandatory in the coming months for everyone who is eligible.

Duclos said he was expressing a personal opinion, not federal policy, and he highlighted the predicament of Quebec hospitals as a sign that it may be time to start thinking about compulsory shots.

"Fifty per cent of hospitalizations now, in Quebec, are due to people not having been vaccinated," he said, adding that unvaccinated people are a burden on the health system.

"This is a conversation which I believe provinces and territories, in support with the federal government, will want to have over the next weeks and months."

There are currently close to 6,000 people in hospital who have tested positive for the virus across Canada, double the number compared to one week ago.

Appointments for 3rd doses

Quebecers 45 and older can now make an appointment for their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

The Quebec government announced a new timeline for third dose appointments Thursday, in a bid to get more Quebecers vaccinated and stem rising hospitalizations.

The province said that soon, three doses will be the standard for being considered fully vaccinated. The vaccination passport system will also be updated to require three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Christian Dubé did not provide an exact date for the change, only saying it would be made once all Quebecers have been given the chance to get a third dose.

Meanwhile, first-time vaccinations have also seen a sharp increase in Quebec, just as the government announced that the vaccination passport will become mandatory to enter some non-essential businesses, including the SAQ and SQDC as of Jan. 18.

In a tweet Friday, Dubé said appointments for first doses have jumped from about 1,500 per day to over 6,000.

"Thank you to all those who decided to get vaccinated. It's never too late," he wrote.

🔔Les dates d’ouverture de prise de rendez-vous pour la dose de rappel pour chaque groupe d’âge ont été devancées!<br><br>Voici la nouvelle séquence prévue 👇 <a href="https://t.co/KTcIJR1WAg">pic.twitter.com/KTcIJR1WAg</a> —@sante_qc

Rapid tests delivery

Quebecers can expect to be able to pick up COVID rapid tests at their local pharmacies by early next week.

Ottawa confirmed it would deliver 31.5 million tests to Quebec by the end of January. About three million rapid tests arrived in the province Wednesday.

Quebec will distribute seven million rapid tests to preschools and elementary school students and staff, and says it's sticking to its plan of reopening schools by Jan. 17.

The province is currently reserving PCR tests for those in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes, detention centres and homeless shelters.

Top COVID-19 stories